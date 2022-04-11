SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Fifth-graders at Loess Hills Elementary got to sit down with some working professionals to see how they do what they do.

In the gym of Loess Hills, six booths with different career options were set up to show students what it would be like to be a nurse, electrical engineer, or police officer and spoke with them about how they came into their careers.

One student told us that the experience was able to show them how the jobs work and if they’re interested in them or not.

Some of the professionals brought in equipment and demonstrations for the kids to try.