SOUTH SIOXU CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — Two Siouxland credit unions announced they are merging.

In a release, Siouxland Federal Credit Union and Midwest Community Credit Union said they received regulatory approval. Additionally, a majority of Midwest Community Credit Union members approved of the merger in a majority vote on July 6.

The official date of the merger is planned for July 31, the release said. The newly merged organization will be named “Siouxland Federal Credit Union” and will be headquartered in South Sioux City, Nebraska.

“We are excited to move forward with this merger,” Siouxland Federal Credit Union CEO Joel Steenhoven said. “Together, we will be able to provide Midwest Community Credit Union members with an expanded range of products and services, improved technology platforms, and greater convenience to meet the evolving needs of members. Our shared commitment to member value, operational excellence, and community impact will be the foundation for our success as we navigate this exciting new chapter.”

The new organization will have about $300 million in assets and will serve about 25,000 people with six locations in Iowa, Nebraska, and South Dakota. With the merger, the release said it will products, services, and resources will be enhanced under a “more diversified credit union.”

“Midwest Community Credit Union has always been committed to delivering exceptional member experiences and helping our members thrive,” said Paddy Friedrichsen, CEO of Midwest Community Credit Union. “This merger allows us to further strengthen that commitment by offering additional resources, a broader branch network, and increased lending capacity, ultimately benefiting our members and the communities we serve. We look forward to the opportunities ahead and are grateful for the trust and support of our members and employees throughout this process.”

The new Siouxland credit union will try to ensure a smooth transition for Midwest Community members as it works to integrate Midwest Community’s systems into Siouxland Federal Credit Union’s systems.

Siouxland Federal’s Steenhoven will be the President and CEO of the new organization. Friedrichsen of Midwest Community Credit Union will continue to serve the organization until she retires in late 2023.