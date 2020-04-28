Siouxland farmers take advantage of weather, finishing planting season

Despite uncertainty in the market and a global pandemic, some local farmers are breathing easier this week because their crops are ahead of schedule.

While COVID-19 continues to impact the market and livelihood of Siouxlanders and farmers alike, a silver lining is that farmers are already finishing up planting season.

“It’s one of the best springs we have had in several years. The ground conditions are wonderful. The topsoil is nice and dry. We have adequate moisture underneath,” Ireton farmer Chris Ten Napel said.

Despite uncertainty in the market and a global pandemic, some local farmers are breathing easier this week because their crops are ahead of schedule.

“Last year, I don’t know if we had even started. It was the first week in May, we had started. It was so wet, we didn’t even know when we would be able to start, and this year the forecast after it dries out today looks really good, so I imagine probably by this weekend most of the crops around here will probably be done or getting close to it,” said Ten Napel.

Before planting season, a farmer’s warehouse was packed full of seed now only a few crates remain. Despite declining costs for crops, local farmers say they are ready to grow.

“The thing about a new growing season, it changes your mind perspective on life, I guess. I mean, we are going out there for a whole new reason. It’s a new season and get our minds off of other things,” said Keith Koerselman, a seedsman and farmer near Le Mars.

“Compared to last year, they are probably a good 15-20 days ahead of schedule. Last year, we had a wet spring. People will probably be planting their soybeans quick. Some already have some planted and usually if you get your corn and soybeans in with good field conditions, it means good harvest,” said Doug Schurr, general manager of Craig coop.

At this point, the USDA said at least one-third of Iowa corn has been planted and locals said that’s higher in Siouxland.

“I had guys here the other morning. They picked up seed and that afternoon they were picking up beans they had the planter switched and they are just gung ho, ‘Let’s get going,'” said Koerselman.