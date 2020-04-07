Siouxland farmers prepare for planting season during COVID-19 pandemic

Planting season for many farmers is right around the corner, at the same time the market for their products continues to be unstable.

Ireton, IOWA (KCAU) –Planting season for many farmers is right around the corner, at the same time the market for their products continues to be unstable.

“It’s kind of hard going out there and planting knowing you are going to lose money if things don’t change. But farmers, we are either eternal optimists or stupid. I think it takes both to do this job because right now, it doesn’t look very promising but hopefully it will get better,” said Bill Shipley, an Iowa farmer.

While businesses are closed all over Siouxland because of the novel coronavirus, the work for farmers is just getting started.

“Right now, we are just getting ready to start working in the field, kind of doing a little manure today. We have a lot of our other equipment ready our planters and disks probably in the next week or so we will be starting to head out,” said Chris Ten Nabel, another Siouxland farmer.

Local farmers said despite the unstable market they’re going ahead with the plans they made this fall.

“As of right now, we are going to keep our same 50 percent corn, 50 percent soybean rotation. It’s, you know, we kind of had all of our seed bought this winter, so we have it all in our shed so it’s pretty hard to change it up as of right now,” Ten Napel said.

Farmers also said they hope they can rely on this year’s weather.

“This year is probably more important than ever. You know, last year we kind of got stuff in late and the prices ended up being okay and our yields were okay. But as of right now, the weather is beautiful out here. And hopefully, we can get an early start to spring and get our crops off to a good start, which in the end, would help our yield tremendously if we can get it in on time this year,” said Ten Napel.