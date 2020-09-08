Siouxland farmers prepare for early harvest

Tuesday's weather was a quick change for many people. While farmers locally had been asking for more rain, this week's rainfall was a little too late.

IRETON, Iowa (KCAU) –Tuesday’s weather was a quick change for many people. While local farmers had been asking for more rain, this week’s rainfall was a little too late.

Earlier this summer, we shared farmers’ concern for the lack of rain this growing season. While it’s expected to rain the majority of this week, farmers tell us the rain is no longer helpful.

“We’re not going to add any more bushels, probably not going to lose any more bushels, but in corn, it might help to say, maybe fill out the kernels but beans are pretty well determined and mature enough that it’s not going to help them,” said Chris Ten Napel, a Siouxland farmer.

Chris Ten Napel says that he plans to start harvesting his soybeans in the next few weeks.

“There are a lot of pods on these soybeans. That’s going to be a pretty good yield in soybean,” said Ten Napel.

With this year’s lack of rain, Ten Napel says the ground moisture saved his season.

“It was a very good spring, planting conditions, but then once the crop got in the ground rains were real sporadic lucky to get two to three tenths, some people got nothing three miles away, we would get a half-inch but very very sporadic rainfall,” said Doug Schurr, the general manager of Craig Co-Op.

Heading into harvest, farmers are predicting an average yield, but with drought conditions, the quality of the yield is in question.

“Every day, it sits there and doesn’t come down in moisture is another day of exposure to dropped ears broken stocks, and the problem of field mold,” said Dr. Charles Hurburgh, a professor of agricultural engineering

Ten Napel says so far the rain hasn’t impacted his crops and that the market is looking up.

“The last few weeks prices have actually rallied quite a bit so soybeans we are a dollar higher than we were and corn has come up probably 25 to 39 cents, so right now we have had some of the best market opportunities so that’s actually an added bonus of the dry weather is kinda driving up prices a little bit,” said Ten Napel.

Charles Hurburgh says many Iowa farmers will have to rely on crop insurance this year especially those impacted by the derecho.