Siouxland farmers are hopeful to see an end to the excessive rainfall

SPENCER, Iowa (KCAU)- The continued rainfall around Siouxland has some local soybean farms concerned about harvest season.

This was a topic on many farmers’ minds during the Iowa Soybean Association district meeting with Iowa State University as they hosted an agriculture panel at the Clay County Fair on Thursday.

“Framings full of a lot of ups and downs and this year has been one of those up and down kinda years,” Tom Oswald United Soybean Board.

Oswald is a 4th generation farmer from Cleghorn, Iowa. His fields received nearly four inches of rain over the past few days.

“Usually, we’ll get a wet spell now, and hopefully we will get back in a few weeks with nice dryer weather some sun,” said Oswald.

The extra moisture has also brought white mold to his fields.

“But for the most part, it’s going to take some yield which is disappointing in a year when margins are already pretty tight,” said Oswald.

Farmers say they need this September rain to stop so their crops can reach their full potential.

“We need the drying weather to help mature and dry down the crop that is in the field,” said Oswald.

Farmers hope warm, dry weather will stick around longer than usual this year. This is because the early spring rainfall caused issues during planting season by shortening farmers time out in their fields.

“At least for the short term forecast is not for any freezing temperatures, but assuming that doesn’t happen, we will still be able to get the crop out of the ground but an early frost would be the last thing we need right now,” said Kirk Leeds, the CEOof the Iowa Soybean Association.

“Hope for some dry weather, some sunny weather and get this crop out before it snows hopefully in December and not any month sooner than that,” said Oswald.

In order for farmers to sell their crops from this year’s harvest, many of them are concerned about the impacts of the ongoing trade war with China. It was another key focus at the Clay County Fair panel discussion.