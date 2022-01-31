ROCK VALLEY, Iowa (KCAU) – There’s been a noticeable rise in housing values all across the nation. For farmers, that’s no different.

The median existing-home costs rose 15.8% during 2021, but for farmlands in Iowa, that number is nearly double.

During 2021, farmland values in Iowa increased by an average of 29%. Kurt Kooima’s family has owned their farm in Rock Valley for 50 years. He said things have changed a lot.

“My dad started here in 1972. Sits on about 240 acres. I would say he had to pay in the realm of 1,000 to 1,500 dollars an acre, maybe a little less, give or take. I would say it would be in that 15 to 20 thousand range today, with the inflation,” Kurt Kooima said.

Joe Walker is a Keller Williams Realtor. He said some factors have led to steep valuations of farmland.

“One, the increase in demand in biofuels, you know, your ethanol, biodiesel. And two, a weaker US dollar. And the third one being the increase in demand for agricultural commodities in developing countries overseas. In 2020, we saw corn prices at just a little over three and a half dollars a bushel. In 2022, now at the close of the day was a little over six,” Joe Walker said.

For Kooima, knowing his land is worth around $4 million doesn’t mean he’ll cash in anytime soon.

“Honestly no, because I don’t know what we would do if we didn’t farm. The thought really hasn’t crossed my mind,” Kooima said.

But, he said it’s nice to know his land value is high

“Yeah, it definitely gives you a little comfort to fall back on if times do get tough, like with the cattle feeding,” Kooima said.

Kooima’s biggest concern, however, is towards folks to are trying to get into the business.

“It would be tough to have a small guy get started, I mean, without my dad or people’s grandpa’s, or yeah, I don’t know how somebody would get involved in, especially grain farming.”

Walker said he expects farmland prices to plateau this year, as commodity prices are expected to level.