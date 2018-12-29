Local News

Siouxland fans gather for Iowa State bowl game

The Cyclones are playing Washington State

By:

Posted: Dec 28, 2018 09:25 PM CST

Updated: Dec 28, 2018 11:09 PM CST

Siouxland fans gather for Iowa State bowl game

SIOUX CITY, Iowa - One way to avoid the cold, head to a warmer climate. That's where thousands of Iowa State 
fans are Friday night.  They've flocked to San Antonio, TX for the Alamo Bowl.

Some estimates show 30,000 Iowa State fans at the game.

For those who didn't get away, places like the Hamilton Bar and Grill offered a warm place to cheer on the Cyclones.

With a win Friday night over Washington State the Cyclones will have their first ever back to back bowl wins.

But regardless, fans we talked with already have Iowa State in the win column.

"Honestly their just a lot of young kids, their super fun to watch. It seems like it's been a while since they've had such an electric team out on the field and you never know what they're gonna do. Every play is different, it's electric." says super fan Brett Watkins.

Iowa State finished the season 3rd in the Big 12 (6-3 and 8-4).

Watch for highlights of the Alamo Bowl Saturday on KCAU 9 Sports.

 

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected