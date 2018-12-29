Siouxland fans gather for Iowa State bowl game Video

SIOUX CITY, Iowa - One way to avoid the cold, head to a warmer climate. That's where thousands of Iowa State

fans are Friday night. They've flocked to San Antonio, TX for the Alamo Bowl.

Some estimates show 30,000 Iowa State fans at the game.

For those who didn't get away, places like the Hamilton Bar and Grill offered a warm place to cheer on the Cyclones.

With a win Friday night over Washington State the Cyclones will have their first ever back to back bowl wins.

But regardless, fans we talked with already have Iowa State in the win column.

"Honestly their just a lot of young kids, their super fun to watch. It seems like it's been a while since they've had such an electric team out on the field and you never know what they're gonna do. Every play is different, it's electric." says super fan Brett Watkins.

Iowa State finished the season 3rd in the Big 12 (6-3 and 8-4).

