SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Siouxland family welcomed a new member on this unique day.

New parents, Kelsey Campbell and Michael Benoit, of Sioux City, welcomed their newborn son, August Benoit on Tuesday, February 22, 2022.

According to Unity Point – St. Luke’s, August was born at 8:29 a.m., weighing 9lbs. 1oz, and measured 20.5 inches long.