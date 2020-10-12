Siouxland family thanks community for support after losing home to a fire

SCHALLER, Iowa (KCAU) –Thursday afternoon the Sippel family was devastated when a fire burned down their long time family home. They say the support that came from their community afterward was shocking.

“We just want to say thank you for everybody that reached out there is no way to thank you and that thank you is from both of us I can’t believe the outpouring of support it makes me feel good,” said Mark and Julie Sippel.

After Mark Sippel retired this year the family began using their extra time to repair their home.

“The ladder fell over because of the wind onto a power line there was no wind to start the day out and I brought the dogs in to feed them and the wind picked up and came out of the south and i didn’t really realize it,” said Julie and Mark Sippel.

The downed power line sparking the fire, the windy day making the fire grow quickly destroying the home.

“We couldn’t find our cat so Bebe, she’s 17 years old, but everybody else is okay,” said Julie.

“We kinda just sat and watched it happen because we really couldn’t do anything,” said Molly Sippel.

Mark and Julie Sippel’s eight children quickly learned about the fire and jumped into action.

“At this point me and my family are just just so determined that we just help our parents who gave us the best life possible to now provide that from them,” said Molly Sippel.

The Sippel siblings took to social media and right away the Schaller community came out to help.

“I’m not surprised by the outreach in the communities but also the people that know the Sippel kids cause they are all good kids they are all hard working honest people who do their best so if you know them you love them and you want to help them and if their mom and dad need help and you can help them then yeah people are going to reach out,” said Dale Tokheim, a friend of the family.

“Thank you everybody I mean there has been so many people who have wanted to reach out and I feel bad that i can’t say thank you to each one,” said Julie.

Julie Sippel says she is relieved most of the family photos survived the fire. Since the family did not have any homeowner’s insurance on their home, it’s a total loss. CLICK HERE for a link to their Gofundme to donate.