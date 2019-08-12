Siouxland family reunites 100 years in a row

On Sunday more than 200 family members came from all over the county for their 100th family reunion.

YANKTON, SD (KCAU)- Sunday was a big day for an even bigger family that has called Siouxland home for well over 150 years.

For a century now the Tuttle family has been getting together to continue to share each other’s lives. On Sunday more than 200 family members came from all over the county for their 100th family reunion.

“I just thank God that I was able to be here and that we had such a beautiful day and such a beautiful crowd,” said Phylis Reynold, a Tuttle family member.

The Tuttle family said they’ve been in Siouxland since the 1850s for generations since then they’ve been coming back to the spot where it all began.

“Even back when they didn’t have telephones or automobiles or anything it was amazing but they still kept close touch with one another and whenever they got together they had fun,” said Carol Elaine Tuttle Peterson, a Tuttle family member.

This year hundreds of Tuttles gathered to celebrate their 100th family reunion. A time for making new memories while reminiscing on ones past.

“Ebenezer Tuttle had 8 children and those 8 children are the ones that started this reunion 100 years ago so I tried to contact downline from each of those 8 children and there are a surprising amount of those here today, so that made me very happy,” said Reynold.

From 8 siblings to more than 200, the Tuttles have continued to grow and each year generation after generation continues to keep both their close bonds and family tradition alive.

“Sometimes that’s the only time you get to see them is here,” said Shirley Campbell, a Tuttle family member.

“It’s just such a wonderful wonderful joyous time to meet cousins and babies and see all these relatives,” said Peterson.

The Tuttles plan on continuing this tradition for as long as they can.