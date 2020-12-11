Siouxland family receives new home in time for the holidays

ROCK VALLEY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Siouxland family has a new home for the holidays.

Siouxland Habitat for Humanity held a home dedication Thursday night in Rock Valley for the Ruvalcaba family. They were selected back in April for the project.

The family consists of eight members who were living in a three-bedroom trailer before being selected. The family’s two eldest boys helped with the construction of the home. One of them, Joce Ruvalcaba, said he is happy to have more space now for everyone.

“It’s much bigger, it’s just going to feel more comfortable. There’s eight of us in the house and it’s nice to know that we have a bigger space to be in,” said Ruvalcaba.

The family hopes to move into their new home by Christmas.