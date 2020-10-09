Siouxland family receives new furnace ahead of winter weather

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Cooler temperatures are quickly approaching, and Siouxland agencies are working to make sure families in need are staying warm.

The pandemic has been challenging for so many. This is especially true for the Clay family after experiencing a reduced work schedule and a broken furnace ahead of winter. But, a program designed to help families in need stepped up to help keep them warm.

A program called Feel the Love is stepping up to the plate, making sure families stay safe as the temperature drops.

“In this case, this family had the furnace behind me had a bad heat exchanger. So they were without heat and through a selection program with the Woodbury Community Action Agency helped us with, we were able to join Lennox and provide them with a furnace.” said Bruce Kalin, the president of Kalins Indoor comfort.

Kandace Clay recently had her hours cut at work because of the pandemic. On top of that, she realized her furnace was no longer useable.

“I don’t think I could afford a furnace because I had an estimate for like $5,800 and I thought, how am I going to come up with that? My hours got cut and that means less money trying to worry about coming up with all that money. I’m just really happy that these people could help me out.” said Clay.

Lennox, Kalin Indoor Comfort and the Community Action Agency all partnering up to make sure families, like the Clays’, have heat when they need it most.

“I think it means the world to a family that there are programs available out here. It reduces the stress and anxiety families have about trying to either pay those bills or trying to figure out if they’re going to have to get a loan, so as many people I’m sure will understand its really a difficult time for a lot of families.” said Jean Logan, the Executive Director of Community Action Agency.

Lennox provided the furnace and Kalin Indoor Comfort, donating labor and all materials,

so no expenses for the Clay family and right now, there’s no better gift than a brand new furnace ahead of winter weather.

Latest Stories