Siouxland Family creates Salsa Quarantine Challenge

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – One Siouxland family is getting creative with their extra family time by creating a salsa quarantine challenge.

“It’s hard because we haven’t let them out of the house at all. If we have to go to the store, or whatever, it’s usually nick or I, so they are kinda sick of the house,” said Shannon Cook.

Shannon and Nick Cook said they knew staying at home would drive their kids crazy, so they thought of something fun that the entire family could do together.

“It just popped into our mind–maybe we should try a whole bunch of salsas throughout Sioux City, we don’t have anything better to do,” said Nick Cook.

The Cook family hopped into the car and drove to 10 different restaurants in a quest to find the best salsa in Sioux City.

“They really liked it. We love chips and salsa, so they were all for it. When Nick suggested it, he didn’t think we would all say yes, and we did, so they were really excited about it,” said Shannon.

Each member of the family ranked the salsas from first to last with everyone picking the same favorite.

“Monterey Mexican Restaurant down by Singing Hills. W eat there a lot and I thought it was the most delicious I guess,” said Shannon.

“It’s got a good flavor and the right consistency, so,” said Nick.

Now the Cooks are in the process of brainstorming their next challenge and food to rank in Sioux City.

“What did Breckin say the other day? Fries like fries. We should try different french fries from all over and see which one is the best,” said Shannon.

