Siouxland families tap for maple syrup at Oak Grove Park

Local News

by: KCAU Staff

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) – As the seasons change and we start to take advantage of the warmer weather outside, the sap begins to flow.

At Oak Grove Park near Hawarden, Siouxland families had an opportunity to learn how to tap a maple tree, how syrup is made, and even getting to try some locally made syrup.

The program is designed to teach people what to look for in nature and what it can provide.

“Kids walked out [Saturday] with smiles that they have trees in their yard and they might go tap them this year, maybe not this year, they might do it next year. It’s an experience and it’s just a really fun family activity for families to do. So I hope the kids are excited about that,” said Sarah Davelaar, Sioux County Conservation.

If you would like to give it a try, there are some bottles available at the Prairie Woods Nature Center in Sioux County.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Good Day Pets


If you would like to have your pet featured on
KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.

Trending Stories