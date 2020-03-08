Siouxland families tap for maple syrup at Oak Grove Park

SIOUX COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) – As the seasons change and we start to take advantage of the warmer weather outside, the sap begins to flow.

At Oak Grove Park near Hawarden, Siouxland families had an opportunity to learn how to tap a maple tree, how syrup is made, and even getting to try some locally made syrup.

The program is designed to teach people what to look for in nature and what it can provide.

“Kids walked out [Saturday] with smiles that they have trees in their yard and they might go tap them this year, maybe not this year, they might do it next year. It’s an experience and it’s just a really fun family activity for families to do. So I hope the kids are excited about that,” said Sarah Davelaar, Sioux County Conservation.

If you would like to give it a try, there are some bottles available at the Prairie Woods Nature Center in Sioux County.