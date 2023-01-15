SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Art doesn’t always have to be elaborate and grand. At the Gillcrest Learning Center, families had the opportunity to work on a small art project together.

On Saturday, the theme of the class was peace and the kids put it all on paper.

“The Saturday classes are really great because it’s an opportunity for families, complete families to come and do art all together and you just pay for that day, and you’re done. You don’t have a project that’s bigger,” said Art Center Instructor Chello Sherman.

Doors open for classes every Saturday at 10 a.m. with classes starting at 10:30. The theme and instructor for the classes rotate each week.