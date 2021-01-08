Siouxland families cope with hybrid learning after winter break

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — As winter break comes to an end for school districts around Siouxland, many districts have turned to hybrid learning for the next few weeks.

“They wanted to stay home and learn at home I said no I wouldn’t be able to help you any because I just wouldn’t be able to,” said Jessica Sliter, a Siouxland Mother.

It’s an issue families across Siouxland are experiencing as school districts temporarily move to hybrid learning after winter break.

“They do better face to face and with other peers rather just one-on-one,” said Sliter.

Sliter is the mother of three children. When they’re not sitting in a classroom, she’s turning to the Boys and Girls Club of Siouxland for help.

“They can probably teach him a lot better and know his answers more than I would, it’s been twenty-plus years since I’ve been in school so I wouldn’t know anything,” said Sliter.

“We have them bring their devices I have enough staff here that they can get one on one help if they need it. But otherwise, when the kids are in class, we are just supervising, making sure they are online okay and participating in class,” said Jen Williams with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Siouxland

The club is helping provide support during the day for more than 50 families.

“Daily, I’m getting parents calling and trying to get their kids in enrolled and were accepting at this point any new parents or kids that want to come to the club,” said Williams.

The Boys & Girls Club of Siouxland says they will continue offering support to families and work closely with school districts as they transition from online to in-person throughout the year.

“We’re hoping to keep the doors open and hoping to keep the kids coming in and just trying to make it as normal as possible for them,” said Williams.

For more information on getting your child enrolled with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Siouxland, click here.