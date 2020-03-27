Closings
Siouxland families able to pick up protein in South Sioux City

by: KCAU STAFF

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – Support for Siouxland is coming from small businesses and large.

The Food Bank of Siouxland partnered with the YMCA and Tyson to provide packaged protein for families in need.

As of Thursday, people can pick up a 20-pound box of protein. That is available Monday through Friday until the 2200 pound of donated meat is gone.

“Starts at 9:30 tomorrow, ends at 3 [p.m.] and we’ll see. We might stay open longer [tomorrow]. It’s a Friday evening and our staff have been working hard, but we’re here for the community,” said Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA CEO Rhona Robson.

The drive-thru pick up is by appointment only, which can be made by calling the Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA at 40-404-8439.

