Siouxland failing to obey school bus stop arms, district says

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Community School District is reporting an increase in school bus stop arm violations compared to previous years.

The Sioux City Community School District said the number of drivers ignoring the stop arms this year is ‘extreme.’

The Districts Transportation Department reports weekly to the police department and works with the assistant city attorney to ticket drivers who fail to obey the laws of passing school busses with the stop arm extended.

The release said there has been a significantly higher amount of violations than in previous years, and the district is reminding drivers that the stop arm is intended to keep students safe from being struck while getting on or off the school bus.