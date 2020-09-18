Siouxland Expo Center welcomes guests for grand opening

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – After over a year of construction, the Siouxland Expo Center is welcoming people inside for its grand opening.

The 100,000 square-foot facility features sporting areas and space for many types of community events. The president of the Siouxland Expo Center said that while the facility may look a little empty today, it gives the community a lot of opportunities.

“It is right now kind of like a blank canvas, you can play things on here. Just use your imagination, conventions, and shows, we can see kids playing soccer and football, we can have softball going on over here, we can have tournaments and conventions. Yes, it’s going to be just terrific, we’re really excited about the future of this expo center,” said President Dirk Lohry.

Lorhy said there are already flag-football games planned for this weekend, and there will be flag football held at the center every Saturday from now on.

