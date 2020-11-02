Siouxland Expo Center to start accepting facility, turf reservations

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Siouxlanders looking to find a place to practice and play sports, or hold a meeting can now reserve the Siouxland Expo Center.

According to a release, The Sioux City Parks and Recreation Department is now taking rental reservations for the Siouxland Expo Center, located at 550 S. Lafayette Street.

The new Expo Center offers several rental options, such as providing a space for a large community event, public exposition, or trade show, or a meeting room that can accommodate a group of 40 people or divided into two separate rooms accommodating 20 people each.

55,000 sq. feet of indoor turf can be used for Siouxlanders looking to practice or play sports, such as softball/baseball, flag football, or soccer.

If you are interested in rental availability or would like additional information, you can checkout the Siouxland Expo Center website at www.siouxlandexpocenter.com and click the “Facility” drop-down tab to view rental options.

The Parks and Recreation Department can take reservations and questions by calling

calling 712-279-6126, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

