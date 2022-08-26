SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Siouxland Expo Center has a new name.

The center’s board and the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting Friday morning celebrating the center and its renaming to Seaboard Triumph Foods Expo Center.

The name is part of a multi-year partnership with Seaboard Triumph Foods. Along with the new name, there is a new logo for the facility and branding integration.

Frank Koekkoek Jr., the vice president and general manager of Seaboard Triumph Foods, said the new name is only the start of the company expanding its roots in Siouxland.

“Our hopes are to continue to support the community that our team members reside and work in, and this partnership does exactly that,” KoekKoek.

Expo Center Board President Dirk Lohry said they are pleased to enter the partnership, saying, “With Siouxland’s strong history in the stockyards, working with a community partner that shares our values and history is important to us.”

“We are pleased to enter into this partnership with Seaboard Triumph Foods,” said Dirk Lohry President of the Expo Center Board. “With Siouxland’s strong history in the stockyards, working with a community partner that shares our values and history is important to us.”

OVG360 helped to broker the deal. The company provides and management services and sales efforts for the Expo Center and other venues in Iowa.

The Seaboard Triumph Foods Expo Center has hosted more than 1500 events since opening in September 2020. It is also home to the Sioux City Parks and Recreation Department.