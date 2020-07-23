Siouxland Expo Center nears completion

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Last June, city leaders broke ground on a new events facility. Now, more than a year later and after some setbacks, the Siouxland Expo Center is nearing completion.

The 100,000 sq. foot multi-purpose venue is hitting major milestones. So far, the concrete floors are poured, wifi is set up, the bathrooms, and conference rooms are completed. There are only a few more details to go.

“We need to be able to have something that can compete against facilities in Omaha and Sioux falls to really put us on the map,” said Dirk Lohry, Siouxland Expo Center’s Board President.

It was once a vision that has become a reality.

“This facility has exceeded all of our expectations. You can see it on the drawings. You can see it in the models we built, but to come out here and see how huge this facility is. We’re really excited about it,” said Lohry.

However, it hasn’t been smooth sailing for contractors on the project.

“We’ve had two or three subs that have had some issues with COVID. It didn’t delay us too much. They were able to work through that and get caught back up,” said Joel Jarman, President of L&L Builders Company.

Head contractor, Joel Jarman, said things are progressing. He’s installing Windows, wiring electric, and pouring outdoor concrete.

“We’re finishing up a lot of the details right now as we go through closing things up, always a challenge. A lot of little things to be taken care of, but I think in the next two or three weeks, we should be able to have a punch list,” said Jarman.

Once complete, the 80,000 sq. foot enclosed exhibition area provides a place for recreational, agricultural, and community events.

“We plan to have fourteen major events per year. Conventions, show, RV shows, and when it’s not being used for expo-type events, then during the week, we’re going to pull out the turf and use it for turf based activities,” said Lohry.

Lohry said the grand opening will take place on September 1. Siouxlanders will be invited into the facility for tours and presentations.