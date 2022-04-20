SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Billiards players from across the midwest are packing the Expo Center this week for the Midwest 8-Ball Championships.

The five-day event kicked off with 9-ball singles.

1,300 players are competing across 140 pool tables Players qualified for the tournament by playing at least 12 league matches

River City Amusement helped organize the event and the owner said the event is a great opportunity for Siouxlanders of all skill levels.

“The events vary between your open regular players which is more of a novice and it goes all the way up to the master rated players which are guys that you don’t get a shot if you miss,” said

Leiding said events like these help grow the game of pool in Siouxland, especially at the youth level.