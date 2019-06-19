Siouxland Expo Center breaks ground

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – After years of planning, the Siouxland Expo Center finally broke ground on Wednesday. The new multi-purpose venue is being built in Sioux City’s former stockyards. The center will include a sports arena, a climbing wall, conference rooms, locker rooms, and a kitchen area.

The 104,000 square foot building is hoping to attract larger events such as boat and home shows. It is also a space that has the ability to house regional sporting events on their turf field. The Sioux City Council has been one of many partners in the expo center. They shared how they have continued to support the project as it has evolved throughout the years.

“It’s a need the community has it’s a quality of life amenity for all of our citizens and those who visit Sioux city it’s truly going to be a destination to come for the students and the adults can grow by this,” said City Council member Dan Moore.

“This will have 80,000 square feet of exhibition area that is the largest enclosed exhibition area in this area so to be able to attract some pretty large shows, and I’m excited about that part of it, ” said Dirk Lohry the Siouxland Expo Center Board President.

The venue hopes to provide Siouxland with economic growth for the community and for businesses that participate in the event’s held at the center.

The Expo Centers board of directors shared that they are expecting to have the venue completed by June of next year.