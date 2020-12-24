Siouxland Expo Center available for winter exercise

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Siouxland Expo Center is available for reservations during winter break.

As the weather grows colder, the public can seek alternative ways to exercise, walk, and play sports by visiting the Siouxland Expo Center. Memberships for walking inside the center are available for $50, or visitors can pay $2 for one-time use.

On December 24 and December 31, the center will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The center will be closed on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

To reserve the center to play soccer, softball, or baseball, contact the Parks and Recreation Department. By phone, the reservations can be made Monday to Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The department can be reached at 712-279-6126, or you can visit the Expo Center’s website.