SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Creativity doesn’t always need to be done alone. The Gathering Seeds: Cultivating Our Creative Community events aim to bring creative people together here in Siouxland.

The monthly event hosted by Kitty Hart and Jessica Hammond brings creative people together with the aim of helping others amplify their creativity, get tips, or simply be inspired.

“Those who are maybe not always inspired to do things alone or don’t have a studio to work in,” said Hart. “We just wanted people to come together and be together as they create and get motivated and inspired to do their next project.”

The events take place on the last Sunday of each month at Hardline Coffee inside the Art SUX Gallery. The next event is scheduled for January 29.