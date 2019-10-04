Siouxland ethanol producer reacts to new ethanol rules

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Ethanol makers in Siouxland believe the new plan will create a bigger demand for corn in the area. That’s good news for places like Siouxland Ethanol.

They produce nearly 90 million gallons of ethanol each year.

“We use about 30 million bushels of corn just here at Siouxland Ethanol every year and other plants 50-something in Iowa uses similar amounts of corn. So the more ethanol that is demanded, the more corn that is used. And that’s a good thing for our farmers,” said Pam Miller with Siouxland Ethanol.

The ethanol plant says the new rules will benefit local farmers as many of them are also battling the ongoing trade war.

Details on the exact plan that will be put in place will be released November 30.