SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — Siouxland Ethanol LLC held their annual stakeholders meeting in South Sioux City.

The meeting took place at the South Sioux City Marriott Riverfront. More than 100 people attended to hear about the ethanol industry. The company is finishing their 15th year of operation. They have produced 1.1 billion gallons of ethanol in that timeframe. Siouxland Ethanol consumes just more than 30 million bushels of locally produced corn every year.

The President and CEO of Siouxland Ethanol, Nick Bowdish, talked about the future of the business.

“It’s certainly going to be based on continuing to lower the carbon intensity of the fuel that we produce. Consumers in all product categories are demanding lower carbon intense products and the ethanol industry is a retally available solution today to offer a transportation fuel that’s not only a terrific fuel but good for the environment and good for consumers,” said Bowdish.

Governor Jim Pillen was also at the meeting. He supports LB 562 which would give people the choice to have E-15 gas stations all year.

“We have 24 ethanol plants so it’s important we raise the blend rate in Nebraska to 15. We need to be a part of that process and that’s a big thing that will have a huge impact on the ethanol industry across the country. So, it’s important that we get a bill to help make sure that we have access, and we can help simulate to getting all of our pumps to 15 blend,” said Gov. Pillen.

Nebraska U.S. Representative Adrian Smith was at the meeting too. On Tuesday, he and two other lawmakers reintroduced a bill that would have E-15 all year in the country.