SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — The body can not go where the mind has never been.

That’s the opinion of several Siouxland emergency managers who held a meeting in South Sioux City on Wednesday. A mass fatality training class is being used to prepare first responders for events like the crash of Flight 232 or the 2011 Joplin, Missouri tornado.

Police, fire, hospital, and even morgue officials all lay out how best to respond to a mass disaster from start to finish; situations they hope to never face but must be prepared for.

“Of the people within your jurisdiction that are responsible for emergency management in your jurisdictions, they do take an active part, an active role in trying to prepare themselves situations that are unusual but can be catastrophic,” Roger Conrad with the Nebraska Emergency Management said.

Conrad added that reacting to a mass casualty becomes easier when first responders are all on the same page.

“Very good group and it good that we have them all together so we can deliver the information cause that gets their familiarity already on a different level so its, its really enjoyable to have a mix of people like that from different jurisdictions, makes it much more easy,” Conrad said.

The training is a two-day course that was free to attendees through FEMA.