Siouxland elementary students learn to code

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Today’s kids use technology in the classroom a lot more than previous generations but one Siouxland school is taking it a step further.

Loess Elementary School is teaching its 5th grade students how to code. The school partnered up with staff from Thompson Electric to practice coding and also discuss computer safety topics like phishing emails and cyber security. Cindy Bigbee is a teacher at the school. She says this experience with a variety of technology gives the students a leg up on other schools.

“They’re 5th graders,” Bigbee said. “I know that there are many other things that we utilize and incorporate within the day with the coding as well, but just utilizing all of these different programs really puts the kids ahead of the game.”

Bigbee says the students are lucky and the kids say they agree.

Cristian Leon is one of the students in the class. He says he hopes to make video games someday when he’s older and he enjoyed learning coding skills.

“I think this is a good experience because sometimes some people can’t actually really do things like this, so since we actually get to do this, I think it’s pretty cool,” Leon said.

Brylee Binneboese says she likes expressing creativity through coding.

“I like to see what I can create and the characters and just all the fun stuff,” Binneboese said.

Thompson Electric plans to visit the school on a monthly basis throughout the year to teach coding and other skills.