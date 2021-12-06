Siouxland elementary ranked number one in Iowa

WEST BEND, Iowa (WHO) — West Bend-Mallard Elementary School in West Bend was recently ranked the top elementary school in Iowa by U.S. News & World Report.

U.S. News & World Report ranked the school on its performance on state-required tests, graduation, and how well teachers prepared students to enter high school. U.S. News & World Report also said that West Bend-Mallard Elementary School scored high or above average in math and reading.

Elementary principal Brian Rodemeyer says he was notified about the ranking almost a month ago.

“It’s pretty, pretty incredible. The teachers, community, and staff are all involved in the decision-making processes here. It’s a collaborative atmosphere, so there’s a lot of ownership in the decisions.” said Rodemeyer.

The school plans to take students to see a holiday movie to celebrate the accomplishment.