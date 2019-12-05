Siouxland elementary principal charged with misappropriating mother’s money

CANTON, S.D. (KCAU) – A Siouxland elementary principal has been charged with misappropriating his mother’s money.

Michael Morran, 54, is charged in Lincoln County, South Dakota, with six varying counts of theft by exploitation, three being Class 4 felonies and one each of Class 5 and 6 felony.

Morran, the principal of South O’Brien Elementary in Primghar, Iowa, was meant to provide support to his mother, but documents said he misappropriated some of the money.

He is accused of misappropriating between $5,000 and $100,000 from Dec. 28, 2015, to Feb. 2, 2017, and again on June 11, 2017, and on Oct. 3, 2017. He is also charged of misappropriating between $2,500 and $5,000 on Feb. 8, 2016, and between $1,000 and $2,500 on Jan. from Jan 5, 2016, to June 26, 2017.

He was arrested but has since bonded out. He is scheduled to appear in Lincoln County Court on December 9.

KCAU 9 reached out to the school for comment but did not hear back at the time of publishing.