Siouxland DQ to recognize local volunteers through program

A Dairy Queen employee displays an ice cream cone for a photograph at a DQ Grill & Chill restaurant ahead of its grand opening in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., on Wednesday, May 28, 2014. Dairy Queen, the fast-food chain owned by Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc., is scheduled to open it’s first ever location in Manhattan on Thursday, May 29. Photographer: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg via Getty Images

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Siouxland Dairy Queen (DQ) will be awarding local volunteers a sweet deal for their work around the community.

According to a release, Siouxland DQ is launching their 3rd annual volunteer recognition program, Smiles & Stories Difference Makers. The award recognizes volunteers in the Siouxland area who make a positive difference in the community.

Siouxland DQ asks local non-profit organizations to nominate one to two volunteers they feel

deserve extra recognition and go above and beyond to carry out their mission. Nomination forms

can be found online at the Siouxland DQ website. Nominations will be accepted through September 30.

Nominated volunteers will be invited to a DQ Difference Makers Recognition Dinner on Monday, October 11 at Morningside Assembly of God. Volunteers will be recognized during the dinner, receive a $50 Dairy Queen gift card and be entered into a drawing for a trip giveaway for two. The winner of the trip will also earn a $1,000 donation for their non-profit/organization from Siouxland DQ.