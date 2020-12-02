Siouxland DQ serving up $100,000 to local nonprofits

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Siouxland DQ announced they will be giving $100,000 to various nonprofit organizations throughout the communities they serve.

According to a release, through the 3rd annual grant program, DQ Smiles and Stories, local nonprofits can apply for the award.

“By providing these grants to non-profit organizations, our hope is to bring thousands of smiles and support to the children and families who need it most in our community,” said Keith Comstock, Concept Manager of Siouxland DQ.

The DQ® Smiles & Stories grant program is open to non-profit organizations in Sioux City, Sergeant Bluff, LeMars, Sioux Center, Onawa, Cherokee, Canton, S.D., Dell Rapids, S.D., and Iowa City.

Nonprofit organizations outside of these areas are still encouraged to apply.

Online applications for the DQ® Smiles & Stories grants will be accepted from December 1, 2020, through January 31, 2021. Grant recipients will be notified in late February and awarded on March 5, 2021.

You can find out more about eligibility and requirements, or to apply, by visiting the Siouxland DQ website.