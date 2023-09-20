SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Red Cross and other national blood banks have recently declared a blood shortage.

The need for blood donations is a constant need but there has been an abnormally high demand over the summer and severe weather in the south has left organizations to struggle.

Hospitals around the country have been using donations through the “Blood Emergency Readiness Cooperation.” Meanwhile, here in Siouxland, most of the donations are able to stay local.

“Donate because we need to supply our local hospitals first and then if we have that extra supply we’re able to partner with hospitals across the country so really we’re emphasizing that you can make a local impact but you can also help nationally,” Emily Denholm with Lifeserve said.

The most needed blood type is type O but all blood types can be used in various life-saving blood products.