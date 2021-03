SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — There was a guest of honor at this week’s rotary club meeting at the Sioux City Convention Center.

Jessica Lohry from the Dogwoods Lodge out of Grimes, Iowa, talked about the importance of service animals.



Lohry is a professional dog trainer and has diabetes. She trained her dog Alice to detect fluctuations in her blood sugar.

She said that while most breeds of dogs can learn what they call scent detection, some of the most capable breeds are labs and golden retrievers.