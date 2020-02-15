Siouxland doctor appointed as Clinical Assistant Professor for UI

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Ashlesha Kaushik, MBBS, MD, FAAP with UnityPoint Clinic Pediatric Infectious Disease, has been appointed as a Clinical Assistant Professor for the University of Iowa (UI) Carver College of Medicine by the Stead Family Department of Pediatrics.

Dr. Kaushik has been actively engaging in educating future physicians.

She began teaching this program in February 2018 and teaches various aspects of diagnosis, management, and prevention of infections afflicting children and newborns.

As the only pediatric infectious disease specialist in Siouxland teaching this program, she is passionate about teaching resident education through the Siouxland Medical Education Foundation (SMEF), clinical research, and dissemination of specialized knowledge for the betterment of patient care.

Dr. Kaushik is the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP_ Iowa Chapter Immunization representation, AAP Iowa Chapter Champion for Infectious Disease, and serves on both its Legislative Committee and Committee on Immunizations.

As the AAP Iowa Chapter Immunization Representative, she is at the forefront of AAP efforts towards developing an Iowa immunization coalition and parent information network in the state.

In addition to her advocacy with AAP, she is also a nominated member of the New York Academy of Medicine and the Midwest Society for Pediatric Research.

Dr. Kaushik has been elected as an overseas fellow of the Royal Society of Medicine, UK, and was most recently recognized as a global health expert by Sabin Vaccine Institute’s Immunization Advocates.