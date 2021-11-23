Siouxland District Health worried about COVID-19 spread during Thanksgiving

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Health officials are worried that COVID-19 could spread during Thanksgiving.

Tyler Brock, the Deputy Director of the Siouxland District Health Department, said Siouxlanders should stay home if they feel ill, even if the symptoms are mild.

“You don’t have to be down and out sick,” Brock said. “If you’re starting to come down with something, stay home because there’s a good chance that you’re going to spread something around.”

Brock said he does not think all Siouxlanders need to get a COVID-19 test before Thanksgiving, but he encourages people to wash their hands and monitor themselves closely for any symptoms.