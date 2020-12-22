Siouxland District Health Warns residents of COVID-19 vaccine scams

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Siouxland District Health is warning the community of various scams regarding the COVID-19 vaccine.

The health department said Tuesday that they were alerted of numerous scams circuating in the area in an attempt to obtain personal information.

They said that once such scam is asking for credit card information to be placed on a priority list for the COVID-19 vaccine. Another scam is through email or text made to appear as if it is from a local medical office with a link to a survey. Completion of the survey, you are told that you are entered in a drawing to receive a free dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Siouxland District Health is asking residents to be aware of the scams as well as other types of activities. They add that local physicians will not distribute information in such ways.

They offer a list of information regarding the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccines people need to know to avoid being a victim of a scam.

As vaccine becomes more available, distribution will be provided through the medical clinics in Siouxland.

Medical clinics are identifying those patients with a higher risk and will be notifying groups of individuals when they have vaccine available to them.

Residents are asked to not call to request to be placed on a list to receive the vaccine. The community will be kept informed when a vaccine is available for specific groups.

The vaccine is being provided for free; however, providers may charge an administration fee. No one will call you to ask for a credit card or other payment information to get on a list to be vaccinated.

COVID-19 vaccines will continue to increase in supply and will be distributed as it is received but, depending upon supplies provided, it may be late spring to summer of 2021 before adequate quantities are available for anyone in the general public that has not been offered a vaccine in the initial priority groups.

While vaccines are being distributed throughout the communities, people are asked to continue wearing masks, practicing social distancing, washing hands frequently, and avoiding nonessential gatherings. They also recommend celebrating holidays and other events within your household or pod.

They also say that the current statewide restrictions on the number of individuals allowed to attend sports events, guidelines for bars and restaurants, and other mitigation efforts will also continue to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.