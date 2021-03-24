Siouxland District Health to move future COVID-19 vaccination clinics to Expo Center

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Siouxland District Health Department (SDHD) will be moving their future COVID-19 vaccination clinics to a new location.

The health department said they’re planning to move from the Tyson Events Center to the Siouxland Expo Center.

Officials said the move is due to the events center getting busier with upcoming events, games, and graduations.

The March 25, 29, and 30 vaccination clinics will still be at the Tyson Events Center, and the April 6 and 8 clinics will be at the Siouxland Expo Center.