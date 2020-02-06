Siouxland District Health to inspect tanning businesses on regular basis

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Despite changes at the state level, it looks like Woodbury County businesses offering tanning services will continue to be inspected on a regular basis.

The state recently turned the responsibility for inspections over to individual counties.

In Woodbury County, Siouxland District Health will continue to oversee inspections.

Last June, the Iowa Department of Public Health lost its funding for inspections.

“We can look at adopting regulations locally. We can start the inspections again and get them inspected for 2020,” said Michelle Clausen Rosendahl, Siouxland District Health.

Siouxland District Health Board will make a third and final reading on the inspection rules at it’s March 5 meeting.