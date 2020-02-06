Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Siouxland District Health to inspect tanning businesses on regular basis

Local News

by: KCAU Staff

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Despite changes at the state level, it looks like Woodbury County businesses offering tanning services will continue to be inspected on a regular basis.

The state recently turned the responsibility for inspections over to individual counties.

In Woodbury County, Siouxland District Health will continue to oversee inspections.

Last June, the Iowa Department of Public Health lost its funding for inspections.

“We can look at adopting regulations locally. We can start the inspections again and get them inspected for 2020,” said Michelle Clausen Rosendahl, Siouxland District Health.

Siouxland District Health Board will make a third and final reading on the inspection rules at it’s March 5 meeting.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.

Trending Stories