Siouxland District Health to host student vaccine clinics

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – As the vaccine rollout for COVID-19 continues in Woodbury County, the Siouxland District Health Department is pushing for more young people to get the shot.

District Health Director Kevin Grieme says the department will host three vaccine clinics for students ages 16 and older from 2-4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 28th. Those will take place at Sioux City East, North, and West High Schools.

Grieme says students will receive a shot of the Pfizer vaccine–meaning they will need to come in at a later time for a second appointment.

“We’re one of the counties in the state that are able to receive and handle the Pfizer, therefore we felt that it was in everyone’s best interest to get as many people immunized as possible,” Grieme said.

Grieme says a parental consent form will need to be filled out for each student who receives the vaccine.

“With HIPAA, there’s a different threshold that works with public health, and when we’re in the midst of the pandemic, as essentially we are, there are different public health measures that are exercised. For example, when the H1N1 went through, we actually held these active clinics at the school sites then, and that was even more interesting, because that was an even younger population,” Greime said.

Other schools are taking a different approach to the vaccine effort.

Bishop Heelan Catholic Schools has helped roughly two dozen students so far sign up to get the vaccine directly through Siouxland District Health.

For parents who are unable to schedule an appointment through the schools, Grieme recommends checking out your local pharmacy to see if they’re offering the vaccine. You can also sign up for Siouxland District Health’s next mass vaccine clinic here.