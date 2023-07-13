SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Siouxland District Health Department (SDHD) has announced it will be hosting a free community health fair this weekend.

The health fair will be on Saturday from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. at Siouxland District Health’s location at 1014 Nebraska Street. They said the event will be held rain or shine.

SDHD said that they will be offering a variety of family-friendly activities and offer opportunities to learn about programs and services offered by SDHD.

SDHD is Woodbury County’s public health agency and provides more than 20 health programs and services to Woodbury County residents. More details are available on their website.