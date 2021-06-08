Siouxland District Health suspends daily COVID-19 reports

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — After providing daily coronavirus cases updates for more than a year, the Siouxland District Health Department (SDHD) said it’s ending those publications.

Deputy Director Tyler Brock said the change is being made because of low counts and hospitalizations in recent weeks.

Health staff dedicated to those tasks are now now serving the department in other ways.

“I think maybe just taking a step back from that daily report, It was good for us to do it just mentally and I think it’s probably good for the public as well just to kind of step back and not really feel like you need to know how many cases there were every single day,” said Brock.

Woodbury County’s coronavirus cases are still available with daily updates on the Iowa coronavirus dashboard.