Siouxland District Health releases official health inspection report for Jim’s Burgers

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – An inspection report released by the Siouxland District Health Department (SDHD) indicates that mouse droppings were found at the Jim’s Burgers location, on Gordon Drive, where a mouse was found in a customer’s burrito.

Officials at the SDHD said they had received a complaint from a customer on the afternoon of February 12. That led to an inspection of the restaurant that evening and the next morning. It was confirmed by the Health Department that a mouse had been found at the restaurant and in a customer’s food. After meeting the health department’s recommendations, the restaurant was allowed to re-open on the morning of February 13th.

The newly released inspection report regarding the incident indicates four violations for foodborne illness risk factors and public health interventions and seven good retail practice violations, including one for mouse droppings observed in the back storage area.

In a press release after the Thursday morning inspection, the SDHD said that the restaurant cooperated fully and implemented the recommended actions, including a voluntary closure to clean, discarding potentially contaminated food and pest control efforts.

In part of a statement Friday, the restaurant owners outlined preventative measures they plan to take to ensure a similar incident doesn’t happen in the future.

A recheck is set to take place at the restaurant next week.

Read the full Siouxland District Health Department report: