Siouxland District Health holds third vaccination clinic at Tyson Events Center

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — COVID-19 vaccination clinics continue to be held in Sioux City, with Siouxland District Health putting on their third clinic Wednesday.

The event was held inside the Tyson Events Center. 1,600 Siouxlanders were vaccinated during the clinic. They were able to register before appointments quickly filled up on February 10.

There were enough Siouxlanders eager to receive the shot that caused website issues for the health department.

Deputy Director Tyler Brock spoke about any changes that have been made since the start.

“Last week’s clinics went really well we didn’t do a whole lot there might be an extra volunteer in this place or a little less volunteer in this situation here but for the most part, what we did last week is what we are continuing to do,” said Brock.

Registration begins on Thursday, February 18, at 3:00 p.m. for those in the Phase 1A and 1B Tier 1 group.

If you are in any of these phase groups, you can register your appointments at the SDHD website or over the phone at 712-234-3922.