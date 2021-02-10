Siouxland District Health holds first public mass vaccination clinic

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – It was March 8, 2020, when the Coronavirus was first detected in Iowa.

Now, 11 months later, Siouxlanders are being offered protection from the virus.

Siouxland District Health held its first public mass vaccination clinic on Wednesday.

Around 1,200 Siouxlanders received their vaccine in Phase 1B of Iowa’s COVID-19 vaccine plan, including teachers, first responders and people 65 and older.

“We kind of just decided rather than to have vaccines scattered all over the community, everyone trying to handle this vaccine separately, that if we kind of pull our resources and try to do it on a larger scale that may be a better way of doing it and so this is what we did,” said Tyler Brock, of Siouxland District Health.

For some Siouxlanders, getting the first round of the two-step vaccine is a step toward normalcy.

“I think for all of us, this has been a long haul. I work at Morningside College and certainly for all of us at the campus, it has changed so many of the things we do. I think all of us are looking forward to that day we get back to some sense of normalcy,” said John Reynders.

For others the vaccine brings hope of reuniting with loved ones.

“We have grandkids and children around the nation. It’ll be good to walk into their home and think, okay, we’ve got the shot we’re doing what we can to help them going forward,” Kathy French said.

“It’s been over a year we’ve been fighting this and I think this is a good thing so I’m kind of relieved. I have children in Indiana, and I have children here and grandkids so I’ll be glad so I can visit with them. Get on a plane and go places. So I’ll be glad,” said Anita Small.

The next clinic will be held Friday. Around 2,000 Siouxlanders will be vaccinated during that clinic.