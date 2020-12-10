Siouxland District Health discusses new employee policy at board meeting

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Siouxland District Board of Health held their monthly meeting this afternoon.

Topics discussed ranged from the current COVID-19 situation, the upcoming vaccine roll-out plan, and future budgets.

Additionally, a new policy was introduced, which would reward salaried employees for all the extra work they’ve done in recent months with the increase in contact tracing.

“It was some way to be able to acknowledge and compensate them for the time that they’re spending here for an organization, which is allowing us to further protect the residents of Woodbury County,” said Kevin Grieme, of Siouxland District Health.