Siouxland District Health working towards vaccinating more health care workers

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Siouxland District Health Department (SDHD) has provided an update on their vaccination process.

SDHD said in a press release they have partnered with the local health care community to provide vaccinations, and they are administering the vaccine to Phase 1A priority populations which include health care personnel, long-term care residents and staff.

Starting on December 28, the National Pharmacy Partnership for Long-Term Care has been providing vaccinations to Iowa long-term care facilities. Pharmacies included in Iowa’s program are Walgreens, CVS, and community pharmacy chains. These pharmacies schedule and coordinate on-site clinic dates with each facility to vaccine residents and staff.

Vaccination efforts in Woodbury County have been focused on hospitals and primary care offices. Next week, SDHD will start to provide vaccination clinics at their office through scheduled appointments for health care workers not associated with a hospital or primary care clinic. SDHD has been reaching out to the medical community to collect information to form a vaccination plan. This week, SDHD is holding clinics for local emergency medical services personnel. Health officials continue to be the priority vaccination group until more vaccines are allocated.

SDHD will continue to update the public through local media, their website, and social media about which groups are able to be vaccinated. SDHD asks the public to please not call to try and get a vaccination, as they will keep following the Iowa Department of Health and CDC‘s regulations in regard to the priority vaccination process.

SDHD states that depending upon the supplies provided, it might be late spring or summer before the general public can be vaccinated.

To learn more about the vaccination process and COVID-19 updates, visit SDHD’s website.